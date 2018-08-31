Donate
Fight Against Rarest Brain Cancer

$745 of $100,000 goal

Raised by 6 people in 2 days
Created 31 August 2018
Randall Culp
  Medical   DENVER, CO
￼Hi, this is Sherry Johle. She has been diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Tcell PCNSL of the Brian. The Cancer is currently not able to be operated on. Only research treatment is available. She is going to undergo chemo and radiation treatments to try and fight this rare disease as well.She is only the 28th patient in the WORLD ever with this rare type of Cancer. Donate now to help her in her fight against this horrible disease. Her family will appreciate all the help.
Update 1
Posted by Randall Culp
10 hours ago
Mayo Clinic has verified that this is rare Anaplastic Large Tcell PCNSL. Its verified shes is only 28th case in medical history. Donate now PLEASE.
Recent Donations  
TC
$50
Terry Culp
5 hours ago
$100
Teresa Gerace
5 hours ago
MS
$250
Marvin Smith
6 hours ago
SC
$45
Suzanne Culp
6 hours ago
PS
$250
Pat Smith
6 hours ago
TG
$50
Tiffany Grantham
6 hours ago
Viewing 6 of 6 Donations
