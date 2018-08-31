Fight Against Rarest Brain Cancer
￼Hi, this is Sherry Johle. She has been diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Tcell PCNSL of the Brian. The Cancer is currently not able to be operated on. Only research treatment is available. She is going to undergo chemo and radiation treatments to try and fight this rare disease as well.She is only the 28th patient in the WORLD ever with this rare type of Cancer. Donate now to help her in her fight against this horrible disease. Her family will appreciate all the help.+ Read More
Posted by Randall Culp
Mayo Clinic has verified that this is rare Anaplastic Large Tcell PCNSL. Its verified shes is only 28th case in medical history. Donate now PLEASE.
