Supporting Logan with his challenge

$9,602 of $12,500 goal

Raised by 105 people in 1 month
Created 7 May 2018
Mike Vikdal
  Medical   ARVADA, CO
Logan has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The news of this cancer shook our family and friends, but Logan remains so strong and positive. At 20 years young Logan is a student at Colorado State University and is pursuing a degree in Construction Management. He enjoys spending his time designing, building and remodeling. Logan is also an avid outdoors man. He has so much life to live and is not going to allow this cancer to put a damper on any of his dreams. Logan is being cared for by a wonderful team of nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital. We appreciate all of the prayers and support. As Logan has said from the very first day, "We've got this".  If you find it in your heart to assist with the costs of Logan’s expenses, it would be much appreciated.
UPDATE FROM THE GRAYBILL FAMILY
From the bottom of our hearts, we thank each and every one of you for your generous love, support and donations. Logan has been our rock from the moment we found out he had leukemia. His faith, our faith, and our community of beautiful souls will get us through this new journey. The medical team at Children’s Hospital have embraced Logan from the minute he stepped into their lives. A team that is rooting for Logan’s success. Their knowledge, compassion and care helps keep Logan moving forward. So Friends, Family and Anonymous supporters, please accept our gratitude as a small token of what our hearts truly feel. We love each and every one of you. We are stronger together and we know that Logan was chosen to be on this path for a reason. He will be making a difference just watch! We got this! He’s got this!

In loving appreciation, Shawn, Amy, Katie and Logan Graybill
Update 1
Posted by Mike Vikdal
1 month ago
    Share
 
 
Thank you all so much for the support you have shown. This is very heart warming. We all appreciate it.
$20
Anonymous
2 hours ago
AF
$30
Anthelia Fellenstein
1 day ago
$25
Anonymous
4 days ago
$25
Anonymous
4 days ago
EN
$200
Ed & Sue, neighbors
10 days ago
LL
$50
Leslie Landry
12 days ago
CP
$100
Cody Paulson
14 days ago
AM
$100
Alexander Makic
17 days ago
SN
$30
Shelby Nunez
17 days ago
ND
$50
Nicole Dorotik
17 days ago
