Logan has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The news of this cancer shook our family and friends, but Logan remains so strong and positive. At 20 years young Logan is a student at Colorado State University and is pursuing a degree in Construction Management. He enjoys spending his time designing, building and remodeling. Logan is also an avid outdoors man. He has so much life to live and is not going to allow this cancer to put a damper on any of his dreams. Logan is being cared for by a wonderful team of nurses and doctors at Children's Hospital. We appreciate all of the prayers and support. As Logan has said from the very first day, "We've got this". If you find it in your heart to assist with the costs of Logan’s expenses, it would be much appreciated.

Share Tweet 545 shares on Facebook shares on Facebook