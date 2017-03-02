Donate
Special Olympics World Games

Lyndrea Munnerlyn  MIDLOTHIAN, VA

My son, Craig Licorish, Jr., is 17, a high school senior at Manchester HS and autistic.  However he has not allowed his disability to keep him from being a great athlete and I'm so very proud to say that Craig will be traveling to Austria from March 12-25, 2017 to compete in the 2017 Special Olympics World Games, where he'll represent team USA in the speed skating competitions.  I'd planned on going to support him during week two of the competitions and watch him receive his medal(s) at the closing ceremonies.  Unfortunately, I've taken a few major hits financially and gave up on going, as I became unable to finance my trip.  However, I'd really like to go and support my son during this awesome opportunity and I'm sure it would encourage him further to see my face in the crowd.  I'd appreciate whatever is laid on your heart to assist me in getting to Austria to support my son.  Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

Update 1
Posted by Lyndrea Munnerlyn
3 days ago
Check out this video update.
Craig w/ Coach Loya @ the 2016 SG dance.
Comments
Created March 2, 2017
Lyndrea Munnerlyn  
  Travel   MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Donations
DK
$50
Deborah Kern
2 hours ago
 
 

Good luck to your son and the team and I hope you can make it there. Austria is a beautiful country and how wonderful to be able to experience the Olymics AND Austria with your son.

