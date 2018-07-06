This GoFundMe page has been set-up to support the Martinez Family. Unfortunately, their family was living in one of the few homes that was taken by the fires near El Jebel on Wednesday night.



As most of you know that fire spread very quickly with not much notice. The family did not have time to grab any of their possessions before evacuating. They successfully got their family away from harm, but lost everything else due to the fire.



They had been living in that home for 13 years. They lost all of their clothes, furniture, kids stuff, working tools, car, trailer, horse equipment and family memories (including wedding and family photos). Unfortunately they do not have insurance on the items and will need to start from scratch.



Jose and his wife Giselda have four little girls.....Cristina (14), Victoria (10), Andrena (6), and Camilla (2 months). They are pretty shaken up by the event but are trying to stay positive.



Jose works with me and is the kindest person you will ever meet. He often cooks for all the staff and always goes out of his way to keep everyone in a good mood. He really is an amazing person. He is currently staying with friends in Snowmass Village, but will need to find a new place for his family soon.



Everyone that knows him asked me to start this page to see if we can possible raise a few dollars to get them back on their feet. Anything you can spare would go a long way in finding peace after this traumatic event. I have never created one of these before, but GoFundMe requires you to create a funding goal, so I just put this amount. I am sure the family would be thankful for any donations large or small.



Thank you for your consideration.



Douglas Hayes

