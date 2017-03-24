Donate
Tree of Life, Justin Doe lives on

Andrew Lewis MacLean  BOULDER, CO

Our dear friend Justin Doe was murdered on March 22nd. We are starting this fund for those that would like to donate towards a small plot of land with a tree of life that will be grown from his ashes.

Justin's service will be held at Unity of Boulder Spiritual Center on Saturday April 1st, 2017 at 2pm. More details and an opportunity to leave condolences at www.cristmortuary.com

All of us including Maxx miss you and love you Justin! We look forward to watching your tree grow and come visit you there.

Update 1
Posted by Andrew Lewis MacLean
3 hours ago
Justin's tree will be at Seven Stones by Chatfield Reservoir. There will be a rock at first until the tree is planted mid Summer. His tree will be one of the first trees in their new area.
Comments
Kaytlyn Gilner
1 day ago
 
 

You will always be with us Justin! Your gunna be a beautiful tree! Love you to pieces

+ Read More
Created March 24, 2017
Andrew Lewis MacLean  
  Memorials   BOULDER, CO
Justin you were a very Wonderful and kind person, were all gonna miss you.

$25
Renee Frazier
6 hours ago
 
 

This is such a wonderful tribute- while I didn't know Justin, his mom and I were great friends when we were young. I'm so very sorry for your loss and I hope that knowing that a beautiful tree will grow in his honor will bring all of you some peace and comfort.

The world lost a good dude. Very saddened to hear this news. Lots of love and strength to the family. Sorry for everyone's loss.

GoFundMe’s fee is 5% per donation, and our payment processor’s fee is 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. GoFundMe will never post without your permission. By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe terms and privacy policy.