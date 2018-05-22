Donate
Help Cadence & Adaleigh

$10,000 goal

Created 22 May 2018
Created 22 May 2018
Tiffany Danae Rubio
on behalf of Jayme Davis
  Emergencies   MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
My dear friend Jayme Davis and her family sadly lost her sister Julee Davis and brother in law Festus Poyner in a tragic accident on Sunday. Their two year old, Cadence, was in the vehicle with them and is currently sedated at Denver Children’s Hospital with lots of severe broken bones. He has surgeries ahead of him plus a long road of recovery and healing. Their 3 month old Adaleigh was not with them. These two babies lost their parents and have some challenges ahead of them, not to mention the medical costs and challenges Cadence will be facing. They have a loving family who will step in an take care of them but they could use some financial help. I am setting this up so that the family can make sure Cadence and Adaleigh have everything they need during this difficult time. The family has everything taken care of for Julee and Festus. So please help these two babies whose whole world has been turned upside down.
Update 1
Posted by Tiffany Rubio
58 mins ago
Cadence is stable and will pull through. Stay strong little buddy!
No donations yet. Help launch this campaign and become the first donor.
