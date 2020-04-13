Tijuana General Hospital Support - Covid19
Hello my name is Elizabeth Encinas and I am raising money to help the most vulnerable patients during Covid19 Pandemic in the General Hospital in Tijuana Baja California - Through their Foundation Patronato Hospital General Tijuana.
The money will be given to their charity foundation - Patronato Hospital General Tijuana who I have been directly involved with for the past 20 years, they are close to my heart and trust they will help their patients during this crisis. The money will go towards medical supplies, tubes and ventilators to help those most in need.
To get more information please visit their website : https://phgt.org/ we will share updates.
Why I'm raising money
There is an urgent need for medical supplies for both medical staff ( protective gear ) and for patients ( tubes, ventilators etc )
How donations will be used
Money raised will be used in support to the Tijuana General Hospital to buy necessary medical products to aid their patients suffering from Covid19 as well as to protect their staff.
Thank you so much for your support! We will make sure to post updates and appreciate your help!
Stay Safe, Stay Home!
This effort is supported by Marcela Valladolid. We will be updating you with more information.
The money will be given to their charity foundation - Patronato Hospital General Tijuana who I have been directly involved with for the past 20 years, they are close to my heart and trust they will help their patients during this crisis. The money will go towards medical supplies, tubes and ventilators to help those most in need.
To get more information please visit their website : https://phgt.org/ we will share updates.
Why I'm raising money
There is an urgent need for medical supplies for both medical staff ( protective gear ) and for patients ( tubes, ventilators etc )
How donations will be used
Money raised will be used in support to the Tijuana General Hospital to buy necessary medical products to aid their patients suffering from Covid19 as well as to protect their staff.
Thank you so much for your support! We will make sure to post updates and appreciate your help!
Stay Safe, Stay Home!
This effort is supported by Marcela Valladolid. We will be updating you with more information.
Donations ()
- Alma Tostado
- Marla Arroyo
- Ramon & Lourdes Leano
- Roman Gutierrez
- Anonymous
Organizer
Elizabeth Encinas
Organizer
Chula Vista, CA
#1 fundraising platform
People have raised more money on GoFundMe than anywhere else. Learn more
GoFundMe Guarantee
In the rare case that something isn’t right, we will refund your donation. Learn more
Expert advice, 24/7
Contact us with your questions and we’ll answer, day or night. Learn more