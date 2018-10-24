Donate
 Share
85
85
4

100th Bday Gift for WWII Vet

$5,728 of $7,800 goal

Raised by 83 people in 1 day
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Created 24 October 2018
Jamie Kaplan Heit
  Events   FRISCO, TX
We have a treasure living amongst us in Frisco who is about to celebrate his 100th birthday and could use our help getting him a walk-in therapy tub for his showers. Dana Carroll is a Purple Heart recipient who served in World War II and the Korean War. His nephew reached out to me to let me know that his Uncle is the kindest man he has ever met. He also shared a link to an interview of his uncle talking about his years in as an Army Sergeant. I would absolutely love to help Uncle Dana receive that walk-in tub for his centennial birthday gift. Thank you for your consideration.
+ Read More
Read Latest Update
Update 1
Posted by Jamie Kaplan Heit
1 day ago
    Share
 
 
+ Read More
  Share photos with your comment (Public)
Post
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign

$5,728 of $7,800 goal

Raised by 83 people in 1 day
Donate Now  Share on Facebook
Created 24 October 2018
Jamie Kaplan Heit
  Events   FRISCO, TX
Recent Donations  
Your share could be bringing in donations. Sign in to track your impact.
   Connect
We will never post without your permission.
In the future, we will let you know if your sharing brings in any donations.
We were not able to connect your Facebook account. Please try again later.
$20
Anonymous
9 mins ago
$50
Anonymous
10 mins ago
$10
Glenn Coop
10 mins ago
MS
$20
Martina Simone
13 mins ago
$900
Pierre Thibodeaux
14 mins ago
RD
$100
Richard & Patricia Dwyer
17 mins ago
$50
Anonymous
17 mins ago
MB
$300
Mike Bradshaw
18 mins ago
LW
$50
Lynne Wiley
19 mins ago
$20
Anonymous
19 mins ago
See More
See More
Viewing 10 of 83 Donations
  Share photos with your comment (Public)
Post
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign
Sign in to your Facebook account or use your email address to Like.
Sign in to your Facebook account or use your email address to Like.
or
Use My Email Address
By continuing, you agree with the GoFundMe
terms and privacy notice
Subscribe to Updates
Connect to Facebook to follow this campaign
Contact the Organiser
Team Members
Campaign Not Ready
There is an issue with this Campaign Organiser's account. Our team has contacted them with the solution! Please ask them to sign in to GoFundMe and check their account. Return to Campaign
Manage your Donation
Your donation is currently public
Cancel Monthly Donation
Edit Monthly Donation
Your monthly donation of $0.00 is active.
Edit Comment

What does verified mean?
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
GoFundMe has verified that the funds raised will go directly to the intended recipient.
Close
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now?
Give today to help this campaign reach this goal.
Thank you for sharing.
Are you ready for the next step?
Even a $5 donation can help!
Donate Now Not now
Want to track your impact?
Connect on Facebook to keep track of how many donations your share brings.
Connect on Facebook to keep track of how many donations your share brings.
We will never post on Facebook without your permission.