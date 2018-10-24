We have a treasure living amongst us in Frisco who is about to celebrate his 100th birthday and could use our help getting him a walk-in therapy tub for his showers. Dana Carroll is a Purple Heart recipient who served in World War II and the Korean War. His nephew reached out to me to let me know that his Uncle is the kindest man he has ever met. He also shared a link to an interview of his uncle talking about his years in as an Army Sergeant. I would absolutely love to help Uncle Dana receive that walk-in tub for his centennial birthday gift. Thank you for your consideration.

