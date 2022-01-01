-
Urgent Cause
The Bronx apartment fire: how to help
Donate to verified fundraisers to help the individuals and families affected by this tragedy. Give your support today.
-
GoFundMe Heroes
The bookstore that comes to you
Bronx native Latanya DeVaughn knows that every neighborhood deserves a bookstore, so she decided to do something about it.
-
Trust & Safety
Your safety is our top priority
Learn how our GoFundMe Guarantee, global Trust & Safety team, advanced technology, secure payments, and verified crisis pages keep our community safe.
-
Urgent Cause
Colorado wildfires: how to help
Coloradans need your support. Donate to verified fundraisers to help residents as they rebuild and recover.