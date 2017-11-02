Donate
113
113
2

Victor Vasquez

$3,230 of $25k goal

Raised by 75 people in 4 hours
Created November 2, 2017
Jessica Luna
  Memorials   BRIGHTON, CO
As many of you have heard, there was a shooting at the Thornton Walmart. One of the fallen was Victor Vasquez, a father of two beautiful little girls with another child on the way. We are starting a go fund me to help out his fiancé, Alexis, his mom Jovita, and his children. It will be used to help fund his services and any immediate needs that the family may encounter.
RC
$25
Robert Currie
2 mins ago
$20
Connie Roman
4 mins ago
$20
Marcos C
5 mins ago
$50
LsPn DaeGo
7 mins ago
$20
Crystal Fuller
8 mins ago
$100
Anonymous
9 mins ago
J2
$20
Jessica 2
12 mins ago
ML
$25
Megan Loveless
13 mins ago
CT
$50
Chelsea Trujillo
13 mins ago
$30
Nancy Drost
14 mins ago
Viewing 10 of 75 Donations
