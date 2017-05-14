Donate
Sam's VERY Used Tires & Appliances

$1,815 of $1,200 goal

Raised by 46 people in 1 day
Samuel Frykholm  LEADVILLE, CO
I am a 15 year-old living in Leadville, CO. Leadville is in the heart of the Rocky Mountains and surrounded by beautiful forests. Unfortunately, many people have been dumping trash in these woods, instead of taking it to the landfill. This includes tires, appliances, and furniture that I have seen on my hikes.

My goal over the next 4 years is to remove 4 tons of tires and appliances from the forests surrounding Leadville.

I am seeking funding for two items: 1) a flatbed bicycle trailer that is capable of carrying heavy loads, and 2) a GPS device for recording trash locations.

I have received approval from the Lake County Government to deliver trash to the landfill for free. The Commissioners have asked me to document (using GPS) the locations of the trash that I remove. Also people can contact me with GPS coordinates if they come across trash that needs removal.

I want to do my part to keep Leadville's wilderness beautiful. And, doing this all by bicycle, I hope to develop major quads for my soccer and Nordic skiing seasons!

Thank you for supporting Sam’s VERY Used Tires & Appliances!
Comments
Created May 14, 2017
Samuel Frykholm  
  Volunteer   LEADVILLE, CO
Recent Donations  
YD
$25
Yeakel Doug
2 hours ago
 
 

Nice Bike!

PD
$50
Peter Dula
8 hours ago
 
 

Sam, have you looked at the trailers from Bikes at Work? http://www.bikesatwork.com/. We use them here on campus for hauling recycling. They are pretty great.

AL
$25
Ali Lufkin
1 day ago
 
 
HJ
$100
Helen & Jason Johnson
1 day ago
 
 
SG
$25
Sharon Galey
1 day ago
 
 

You have always been an amazing person.

LM
$40
Lisa Morton
1 day ago
 
 
$50
Anonymous
1 day ago
 
 
$40
Anonymous
1 day ago
 
 
AS
$50
Ann Stanek
1 day ago
 
 

You ROCK Sam!! Thanks!!

$50
Anonymous
1 day ago
 
 
