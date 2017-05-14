I am a 15 year-old living in Leadville, CO. Leadville is in the heart of the Rocky Mountains and surrounded by beautiful forests. Unfortunately, many people have been dumping trash in these woods, instead of taking it to the landfill. This includes tires, appliances, and furniture that I have seen on my hikes.



My goal over the next 4 years is to remove 4 tons of tires and appliances from the forests surrounding Leadville.



I am seeking funding for two items: 1) a flatbed bicycle trailer that is capable of carrying heavy loads, and 2) a GPS device for recording trash locations.



I have received approval from the Lake County Government to deliver trash to the landfill for free. The Commissioners have asked me to document (using GPS) the locations of the trash that I remove. Also people can contact me with GPS coordinates if they come across trash that needs removal.



I want to do my part to keep Leadville's wilderness beautiful. And, doing this all by bicycle, I hope to develop major quads for my soccer and Nordic skiing seasons!



Thank you for supporting Sam’s VERY Used Tires & Appliances!

Help spread the word! Share Tweet 152 shares on Facebook shares on Facebook