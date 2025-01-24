On January 10, 2025, the Palisades Fire swept through our neighborhood, leaving devastation in its wake. Our family home of more than 30 years—built from the ground up in the 1980s—was reduced to rubble. This house was more than just a building; it was our dream home, filled with a lifetime of memories and was the heart of our family’s life.





We’ve lost an overwhelming amount of our past, including:





Steven's childhood memorabilia, such as sports trophies, collectibles, and graphic novels.





A lifetime of family heirlooms like photographs, travel souvenirs, inherited jewelry and clothing, and a library of books and movies.





The RBM Studio home office, along with critical day to day equipment, original artwork, and materials essential to producing C3i Magazine.





Rodger and Mae, at 76, had planned to retire in this home. The loss has been especially hard on Rodger, who is battling ongoing health challenges, including a recent bout with pneumonia and a stubborn case of malignant otitis externa. Adding to the difficulty, our family business, RBM Studio, and its flagship publication, C3i Magazine, are hobbled as we struggle to operate from a hotel room with minimal resources.





We are asking for your help to recover and get back on our feet. We desperately want to keep our labor of love alive and need a boost from you to get RBM Studio rolling again.





This has been one of the most challenging times of our lives, but we are determined and staying optimistic. Your generosity—whether through a donation or by sharing our story—means the world to us. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us move forward.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing by us during this difficult time.





With gratitude,

Rodger, Mae, and Steven