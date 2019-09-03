Tragically Nicole Quitasol and 4 of her family members were on the Conception boat in Santa Cruz that experienced an unimaginable tragedy. Nicole has worked with our Nicky Rottens Coronado family for years, and she will be remembered as an adventurous & loving soul. Our hearts are broken and we can't imagine the pain her family feels, so with the blessing of her Mother Susana Solano Rosas...we have setup this fundraiser to help with the funeral costs of all 5 family members. Please join us in sharing this, donating if you can and sending lots of love and prayers her way.

