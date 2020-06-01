Paint and Supplies for La Mesa Walls Project

Megan Little is organizing this fundraiser.
Local artist are donating their time and talent in La Mesa to beautify spaces and lift community spirits. Help us raise funds to pay for paint and art supplies. Thank you.
Donations

  • Anonymous 
    • $20 
    • 29 mins
  • Regina Binder 
    • $50 
    • 32 mins
  • Amanda Freeman 
    • $20 
    • 1 hr
  • Deana Freeman 
    • $20 
    • 2 hrs
  • Delmar Antonio 
    • $50 
    • 4 hrs
Organizer

Megan Little 
Organizer
El Cajon, CA
