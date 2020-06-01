Paint and Supplies for La Mesa Walls Project
Local artist are donating their time and talent in La Mesa to beautify spaces and lift community spirits. Help us raise funds to pay for paint and art supplies. Thank you.
Donations
- Anonymous
- Regina Binder
- Amanda Freeman
- Deana Freeman
- Delmar Antonio
Organizer
Megan Little
Organizer
El Cajon, CA
#1 fundraising platform
People have raised more money on GoFundMe than anywhere else. Learn more
GoFundMe Guarantee
In the rare case that something isn’t right, we will refund your donation. Learn more
Expert advice, 24/7
Contact us with your questions and we’ll answer, day or night. Learn more