Each year, the Ocean Beach Town Council proudly presents a series of holiday events and initiatives aimed at bringing joy to the holiday season in our little beach town. The OB Holiday Tree, Auction, Parade, and Food & Toy Drive are steeped in a rich history that began over 40 years ago.



The OBTC Board is comprised of 15 volunteers who work tirelessly throughout the year to advocate on behalf of and bring enrichment to the Ocean Beach Community. The organization runs exclusively on volunteer hours, community donations, and grants. This year, fundraising events and grant opportunities have been drastically decreased due to COVID, and the OBTC is seeking your help to keep the holiday magic alive in OB.



Our modified parade, holiday tree on the beach, Food & Toy drive serving 150+ families and seniors, and Virtual Holiday Gala will only be possible with your help.



We received an incredibly generous offer from Skrewball Whiskey's "Skrew It Forward Campaign" to match, dollar for dollar, all donations to this campaign up to $10,000.



If you're among the lucky folks who are financially stable in the midst of 2020, the OBTC board would greatly appreciate your donation, so that we can continue to make magic happen this year in OB.

Read more