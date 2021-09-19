Help Merritt Welding recover after break-in.

Jacob Long is organizing this fundraiser.
Hello,
Merritt Welding & Fabrication is a welding business that I, Jacob Long owner established in 2016. I have spent over 10 years building my collection of tools required for my trade. On the morning of Thursday, September 16th, 2021 a group of individuals broke into our welding shop & spent two hours robbing the company. We lost most of our tools & welders. We are heartbroken that someone would do this! We know this has been a difficult year for everyone, business owners included. If you are able to help out financially we truly appreciate it. Insurance is going to cover some of the tools that were stolen but at a depreciated value. They will not cover the cost of everything that was taken.
We want to make sure we can provide the necessary equipment so our employees can continue working & have jobs & that we too can have jobs. If you are unable to we completely understand & appreciate your kind words & support. We are going to keep moving forward for our sake & that of our employees. Thank you so very much!

Jacob Long & family
