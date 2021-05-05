My nephew Tyler was struck by a vehicle on the interstate while trying to help someone trapped in their vehicle from a wreck. He was on his way home from work and being a good samaritan. He is on a ventilator and had to receive multiple bags of blood. Tyler

Just got out of surgery on his left leg. His left leg is completely mangled. He had surgery to get blood flow back into his left leg. He has multiple surgeries coming up and will be on a ventilator through it all. Both legs are broken, arms, wrists, ankles, heels. Every major bone in his body took the blunt of the impact. Please help donate so my sister Shannon and family wont have the burden of finances on top of the heartache they’re experiencing while they stay by Tylers side until he pulls through. Please Pray for our Family and my sweet nephew. Thank you for helping. Anything helps. Pennies add up ❤️

