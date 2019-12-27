Carmelite Nuns need urgent help!
WE ARE NOW HOMELESS!
We are a small* community of Carmelite Nuns faithful to the unchanging Magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church. We spend our life in unceasing prayer and penance for the salvation of souls and to make atonement for the sins of mankind including of course our own shortcomings. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=598652193953960
Below are photos of what was our Hermitage before Cork County Council destroyed our Oratory and Nuns quarters. We are now living in 2 tiny garden sheds. 10x8ft.
We humbly beg your assistance. (our website) https://carmelitesholyface.com/donations
We are in urgent need of funds to purchase suitable property so we may be able to continue our Contemplative Life of prayer in the silence of solitude and in Community for you , your family, and all peoples. Please send us what you can. God bless and reward you . Please consider starting a campaign on our behalf or becoming a campaign team member.
*We are small because we are only a new community. We are zealously faithful to the True Catholic Faith according to Holy Tradition prior to Vatican II.
ORATORY OF THE HOLY FACE. (now gone)
Our former Oratory of the Holy Face. May 2019
Site of former Oratory, Dec. 2019 "The enemy has destroyed everything in Thy sanctuary. " Psalm 74
Nun's cell
simplicity of our Carmelite cells where we spend much time in prayer, contemplation, work and study.
OUR HERMITAGE HAS NOW BEEN DESTROYED. Our accommodation comprises of two small 10x8 garden sheds to sleep in and another to use as a kitchen.
Our Lady of Fatima, will bless and reward you for helping Her Carmelite daughters. Thank you.
Sister making greeting cards and sachets for the "Little Gospel of the Holy Name of Jesus" free to our benefactors who request one.
Fundraising team: Carmelite Nuns (2)
Eremita Irma Irene
Organizer
Raised €4,365 from 62 donations
Didier ROMARY
Team member
Raised €125 from 2 donations
