Carmelite Nuns need urgent help!

Team fundraiser
Eremita Irma Irene and Didier ROMARY are organizing this fundraiser.
WE ARE NOW HOMELESS!  
We are a small* community of Carmelite Nuns faithful to the unchanging Magisterium of the Roman Catholic Church.   We spend our life in unceasing prayer and penance for the salvation of souls and to make atonement for the sins of mankind including of course our own shortcomings.     https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=598652193953960

 Below are photos of what was our Hermitage before Cork County Council destroyed our Oratory  and Nuns quarters. We are now living in 2 tiny garden sheds. 10x8ft.
 
We humbly beg your assistance.  (our website)  https://carmelitesholyface.com/donations
 We are in urgent need of funds to purchase suitable property so we may be able to continue  our Contemplative Life of prayer in the silence of solitude and in Community for you , your family, and all peoples.  Please send us what you can. God bless and reward you .  Please consider starting a campaign on our behalf or becoming a campaign team member. 

*We are small because we are only a new community. We are zealously faithful  to the True Catholic Faith according to Holy Tradition prior to Vatican II.   

44346248_157747075114632_r.jpegORATORY OF THE HOLY FACE. (now gone)

44346248_1577470866349954_r.jpegOur former Oratory of the Holy Face. May 2019
 

44346248_1577470994814714_r.jpegSite of former Oratory, Dec. 2019 "The enemy has destroyed everything in Thy sanctuary. " Psalm 74
 


Nun's cell 
44346248_1577701289535299_r.jpeg
44346248_1578417902505096_r.jpeg 

44346248_157770157444594_r.jpegsimplicity of our Carmelite cells where we spend much time in prayer, contemplation, work and study. 

44346248_1578478211607317_r.jpeg
OUR HERMITAGE HAS NOW BEEN DESTROYED.  Our accommodation comprises of two small 10x8 garden sheds to sleep in and another to use as a kitchen. 

44346248_1578418777864132_r.jpegOur Lady of Fatima, will bless and reward you for helping Her Carmelite daughters. Thank you.

44346248_1578497422801356_r.jpeg44346248_1578497465674664_r.jpegSister making greeting cards and sachets for the "Little Gospel of the Holy Name of Jesus"  free to our benefactors who request one.
DonateShare

Donations ()

  • Anonymous 
    • €40 
    • 2 d
  • justin rafferty 
    • €100 
    • 2 d
  • Anonymous 
    • €200 
    • 2 d
  • Agnes of Bavaria 
    • €14 
    • 3 d
  • Anonymous 
    • €500 
    • 6 d
See all
DonateShare

Fundraising team: Carmelite Nuns (2)

Eremita Irma Irene 
Organizer
Raised €4,365 from 62 donations
Didier ROMARY 
Team member
Raised €125 from 2 donations
Report fundraiser

  • #1 fundraising platform

    People have raised more money on GoFundMe than anywhere else. Learn more

  • GoFundMe Guarantee

    In the rare case that something isn’t right, we will refund your donation. Learn more

  • Expert advice, 24/7

    Contact us with your questions and we’ll answer, day or night. Learn more