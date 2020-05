We are a small* community of Carmelite Nuns faithful to theWe spend our life in unceasing prayer and penance for the salvation of souls and to make atonement for the sins of mankind including of course our own shortcomings. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=598652193953960 Below are photos of what was our Hermitage before Cork County Council destroyed our Oratory and Nuns quarters.We humbly beg your assistance. (our website) https://carmelitesholyface.com/donations We are in urgent need of funds to purchase suitable property so we may be able to continue our Contemplative Life of prayer in the silence of solitude and in Community for you , your family, and all peoples. Please send us what you can. God bless and reward you .*We are small because we are only a new community.ORATORY OF THE HOLY FACE. (now gone)Site of former Oratory, Dec. 2019 "The enemy has destroyed everything in Thy sanctuary. " Psalm 74Nun's cellsimplicity of our Carmelite cells where we spend much time in prayer, contemplation, work and study.OUR HERMITAGE HAS NOW BEEN DESTROYED. Our accommodation comprises of two small 10x8 garden sheds to sleep in and another to use as a kitchen.Our Lady of Fatima, will bless and reward you for helping Her Carmelite daughters. Thank you.Sister making greeting cards and sachets for the "Little Gospel of the Holy Name of Jesus" free to our benefactors who request one.