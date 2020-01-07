Arik Matson Family

Abbey Hullopeter is organizing this fundraiser.

Last night Officer Arik Matson was shot in the line of duty. He is currently at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale receiving urgent medical attention. 

Megan, Audrina, and Maklynn and the entire Matson Family need support during this hard time. We have set up this fund to help the family with medical expenses and everyday needs (Gas money, bills, groceries) while Arik is in the hospital. 

Any support and prayers are greatly appreciated. 

If you want to donate directly to the family, please contact me. 


Organizer

Abbey Hullopeter 
Organizer
Freeborn, MN
