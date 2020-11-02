Meet Beauden…On October 7th after 2 days visiting in San Diego, Beauden was admitted to ICU at Rady’s Childrens Hospital with what was diagnosed as an insidious version of staph. This young man’s immune system was further compromised as sepsis set in. The ensuing toxic shock syndrome complicated his diagnosis and nearly took his young life but physicians were able to help the boy through that portion of his experience. Nonetheless, the severity of Beauden’s situation has resulted in a prognosis of double leg amputation and possibly both hands as well.As you might imagine, this beautiful family has been literally crushed by these events. Aside from having most of the facets of a young boys life stripped from their hands, they are faced with an uphill battle with insurance, recovery, ancillary care, and the likelihood of counseling for them all… they are also incurring the basic life costs of local room and board for mom, dad and Beauden’s two older sisters.The family is of the state of mind that family matters are to remain private. But, as a human being that has lived a good spell in this world, I know their new path through life is about to get extremely complicated, frustrating and exceedingly emotional. All of this is new territory, including the utilization of this platform...that said, the financial goal that was set was arbitrarily set by me. We all know that in todays world it ultimately amounts to very little indeed. Keep Beauden in your prayers please.... Thank you... about me:My name is David Christensen and I am a cousin to Julianna (the lady to the right). I authored this on their reluctant behalf. It is my hope that the small amount requested will help soften some of the upcoming and ancillary expenses that will be incurred by this unfair experience.. that said, if you are compelled to give or have any further questions about that decision, I can be reached at 208 795 7653.. thank you