Care Packages for Refugees

$120 of $2,500 goal

Raised by 2 people in 9 hours
NC
Nawara Chakaki  DENVER, CO
Welcome Packages for Syrian Refugees

You’ve seen the news. You’ve felt the range of emotions, from horrified to helpless. Now you can DO something to help the refugees who made it here to safety feel welcome! We are trying to raise $2,500 so that we can purchase 50 Welcome Packages for 50 recently resettled families.

Each $50 welcome package will go to a Syrian refugee family who have been resettled in the Denver, CO area. Your Welcome Package will not only relieve the financial burden of purchasing these necessities, but send a message these people desperately need to hear: You are welcome here. We wish you well!

Imagine leaving your country. Your house, your belongings, your job, your neighbors, your friends, your family. . .your identity. You don’t leave these people and things behind because you want to. But you have to. If you want to be safe.

Imagine arriving in a new country with no money. Imagine having to learn a new language, fast! Imagine you find a job, but it pays so little it barely covers your high rent. On top of that, imagine that you have a family member who has special medical needs. Imagine the constant worry about how to pay for everything.

Now…

Imagine that someone gives you a welcome package. It includes many things you need in your day-to-day life that are an added expense. You feel an overwhelming rush of gratitude—someone recognizes your struggle, and wants to ease the burden. You feel visible, where you had once felt invisible. You feel hopeful, where you had once felt hopeless.

What do the Welcome Packages include?
Dishwashing liquid
Shampoo
Toothpaste
All purpose cleaner
Diapers
Moisturizing lotion
Detergent
Tall trash bags
Scrub sponges
Baby hair and body wash
Concentrated bleach

If there is something additional you would like to include, you can donate additional funds and specify the item(s) in a note. And speaking of notes, please, please, leave words of encouragement for the families! We will translate each and every one!

About the organizers:
Leslie Peng and Nawara Chakaki
Nawara and Leslie are both mothers who live in Denver, CO, and who have a profound sense of responsibility when it comes to making refugees resettling in the area feel welcome. Nawara comes from a Syrian family and recalls with fondness the way the Syrian people welcomed her as a visitor when she lived in their country many years ago. Leslie, daughter of immigrants, often thinks how she wishes there were people who welcomed her family years ago. Both women felt helpless when looking at the current refugee crisis and wanted to do something to make refugees feel welcomed.
Created December 22, 2016
Nawara Chakaki  
  Community   DENVER, CO
$60
Takkeem Morgan
11 mins ago
 
 
$60
Nawara Chakaki
3 hours ago
 
 

With love! #refugeeswelcome

