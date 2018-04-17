33
33
9
Daniella’s Build A Miracle
$3,560 of $16,000 goal
Raised by 32 people in 14 months
Hi I’m Daniella Benitez, with+ Read More
the help of family and friends, I just finished building my team’s third house with the nonprofit organization Build A Miracle (BAM) I hope to raise another $16,000 so I can build another house. I love getting to help others and any small or big donations helpFollow my Instagram for updates @daniellamariebenitez
￼￼
￼￼
￼￼
￼￼
￼￼
the help of family and friends, I just finished building my team’s third house with the nonprofit organization Build A Miracle (BAM) I hope to raise another $16,000 so I can build another house. I love getting to help others and any small or big donations helpFollow my Instagram for updates @daniellamariebenitez
￼￼
￼￼
￼￼
￼￼
￼￼
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign