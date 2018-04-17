Donate
Daniella’s Build A Miracle

$3,560 of $16,000 goal

Raised by 32 people in 14 months
Created 17 April 2018
DB
Daniella Benitez
  Volunteer   SAN DIEGO, CA
Hi I’m Daniella Benitez, with
the help of family and friends, I just finished building my team’s third house with the nonprofit organization Build A Miracle (BAM) I hope to raise another $16,000 so I can build another house. I love getting to help others and any small or big donations helpFollow my Instagram for updates @daniellamariebenitez
Posted by Daniella Benitez
19 days ago
Created 17 April 2018
Funds raised will benefit:
Build A Miracle
Certified Charity
San Diego, CA
EIN: 330971124
Recent Donations  
JB
$50
Jeanine Balian
4 days ago
FT
$50
Fr. Chris Tozzi
29 days ago
$100
Anonymous
1 month ago
NK
$500
Natalie klein
1 month ago
$50
Anonymous
2 months ago
$300
Anonymous
3 months ago
BC
$100
Bryan Cochran
3 months ago
$500
Anonymous
4 months ago
SH
$50
Samantha H.
5 months ago
GC
$150
Good Carma
6 months ago
