Bethune Futsal Trip to Florida

Created July 12, 2017
BE
Bethune Elementary  
  Sports   DALLAS, TX

Hello this campaign is created by the Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary PTA team. We're here to tell the story of our school's futsal team and help them raise the necessary funds for their trip to Orlando, Florida.

At Bethune Elementary (Dallas ISD) two teachers (Mr. Reyna and Mr. Nascimiento) decided to create a futsal team and give the opportunity to a group of students on what is like to take part of a sports team.

Bethune got an invitation to participate in an all-day tournament at Skyline High School. The winner of this tournament received an entrant participation spot at the World Futsal Championship at Orlando, Florida. Through hard work and effort the Bethune Futsal team won this tournament and will be playing against teams from Brazil, Venezuela and other parts of United States.

We are asking for donations to pay for the airfare for the team. USA Futsal is taking care of all other expenses at Orlando, Florida. We're trying to raise the funds by July 28, 2017. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for this group of kids. We appreciate any help and please share this story.

Thank you!
-Bethune PTA

Recent Donations  
$50
Anonymous
44 mins ago
CL
$250
CRUZ & SONS TRANSPORTATION LLC
1 hour ago
FR
$100
Franchesca Rolon
7 hours ago
ZD
$50
Zoe DeLaCruz
8 hours ago
TM
$300
Tina Marek
10 hours ago
NC
$100
Nancy Cruz
12 hours ago
IH
$150
Irene Hernandez
14 hours ago
NG
$10
Nadia Garcia
1 day ago
JP
$250
Jose Pons
1 day ago
$200
Anonymous
2 days ago
Viewing 10 of 15 Donations
