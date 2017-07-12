Hello this campaign is created by the Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary PTA team. We're here to tell the story of our school's futsal team and help them raise the necessary funds for their trip to Orlando, Florida.

At Bethune Elementary (Dallas ISD) two teachers (Mr. Reyna and Mr. Nascimiento) decided to create a futsal team and give the opportunity to a group of students on what is like to take part of a sports team.

Bethune got an invitation to participate in an all-day tournament at Skyline High School. The winner of this tournament received an entrant participation spot at the World Futsal Championship at Orlando, Florida. Through hard work and effort the Bethune Futsal team won this tournament and will be playing against teams from Brazil, Venezuela and other parts of United States.

We are asking for donations to pay for the airfare for the team. USA Futsal is taking care of all other expenses at Orlando, Florida. We're trying to raise the funds by July 28, 2017. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for this group of kids. We appreciate any help and please share this story.

Thank you!

-Bethune PTA

