City of San Marcos 2019 Fireworks
$1,850 of $5,500 goal
Raised by 19 people in 3 months
The City of San Marcos is home to one of the most spirited Fourth of July celebrations in North County San Diego.+ Read More
July 4th
Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos
Gates open: 6pm Show begins: @9pm
The event features live music, kids’ activities and food, culminating with a spectacular fireworks celebration that is enjoyed at NO CHARGE to residents or their guests.
The fireworks show is entirely dependent on private donations.
All donors who contribute $30 + are listed in the event program distributed at Bradley Park during the event.
Donors contributing $250+ are listed in the program and newspaper ad when received by June 24, 2019. If you would like your company name listed please make the donation as your company or indicate how you’d like to be listed when you make your contribution.
Be sure to include your mailing address with your donation so we can mail you a small commemorative token of our appreciation!
www.san-marcos.net
July 4th
Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos
Gates open: 6pm Show begins: @9pm
The event features live music, kids’ activities and food, culminating with a spectacular fireworks celebration that is enjoyed at NO CHARGE to residents or their guests.
The fireworks show is entirely dependent on private donations.
All donors who contribute $30 + are listed in the event program distributed at Bradley Park during the event.
Donors contributing $250+ are listed in the program and newspaper ad when received by June 24, 2019. If you would like your company name listed please make the donation as your company or indicate how you’d like to be listed when you make your contribution.
Be sure to include your mailing address with your donation so we can mail you a small commemorative token of our appreciation!
www.san-marcos.net
Ask GoFundMe a Question
Report Campaign