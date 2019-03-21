The City of San Marcos is home to one of the most spirited Fourth of July celebrations in North County San Diego.July 4thBradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San MarcosGates open: 6pm Show begins: @9pmThe event features live music, kids’ activities and food, culminating with a spectacular fireworks celebration that is enjoyed at NO CHARGE to residents or their guests.The fireworks show is entirely dependent on private donations.All donors who contribute $30 + are listed in the event program distributed at Bradley Park during the event.Donors contributing $250+ are listed in the program and newspaper ad when received by June 24, 2019. If you would like your company name listed please make the donation as your company or indicate how you’d like to be listed when you make your contribution.Be sure to include your mailing address with your donation so we can mail you a small commemorative token of our appreciation!