City of San Marcos 2019 Fireworks

$1,850 of $5,500 goal

Raised by 19 people in 3 months
Created 21 March 2019
San Marcos Fireworks Fund
on behalf of City of San Marcos
  Events   SAN MARCOS, CA
The City of San Marcos is home to one of the most spirited Fourth of July celebrations in North County San Diego. 

July 4th
Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos
Gates open: 6pm           Show begins: @9pm

The event features live music, kids’ activities and food, culminating with a spectacular fireworks celebration that is enjoyed at NO CHARGE to residents or their guests.

The fireworks show is entirely dependent on private donations.

All donors who contribute $30 + are listed in the event program distributed at Bradley Park during the event.

Donors contributing $250+ are listed in the program and newspaper ad when received by June 24, 2019. If you would like your company name listed please make the donation as your company or indicate how you’d like to be listed when you make your contribution.

Be sure to include your mailing address with your donation so we can mail you a small commemorative token of our appreciation!

www.san-marcos.net
Recent Donations  
$100
Anonymous
6 hours ago
JN
$50
Jay Namboothiri
7 hours ago
TO
$25
The OSteens
11 hours ago
$200
Anonymous
1 day ago
DM
$30
Danyte Mockus-Valenzuela
2 days ago
$25
Anonymous
3 days ago
$200
Anonymous
4 days ago
LH
$50
Leigh Hahn
7 days ago
$50
Anonymous
7 days ago
AB
$30
Alexander Brown
8 days ago
Viewing 10 of 19 Donations
